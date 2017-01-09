Goldman Sachs Canada’s CEO eyes IPO in unique industry Add to ...

Newly arrived Goldman Sachs Canada Inc. CEO Jason Rowe knows that in the highly competitive investment-banking sector, he needs to differentiate his firm from rivals. And he’s got a pitch ready to go.

Mr. Rowe, who was named head of the Canadian business last month after 15 years with the firm, plans to say that Goldman delivers a unique global perspective to Canadian clients.

Then the veteran tech, telecom and media banker will offer up a case study: Goldman is currently bidding to advise a Canadian company in a “unique” industry on an initial public offering, competing for this mandate with the rest of the dealers on the Street. He says that no domestic dealer has done a deal in this sector; Goldman, on the other hand, has led five similar IPOs. Story

Bay Street banking analyst Routledge heads to Ottawa

One of Bay Street’s influential banking analysts is heading to Ottawa to serve as a senior adviser in the federal finance department.

Peter Routledge, who covers financial-services companies including banks and insurers for National Bank Financial, is leaving the investment bank and moving to Ottawa to start a new role in the public service in February.

The departure extends the list of Bay Street figures who have taken influential positions in Ottawa in the past few years – both on a full-time and temporary basis. Story

DAILY DEALS

Eric Rosenfed’s publicly traded special-purpose acquisition – or “blank check” – company (SPAC) Harmony Merger Corp. announced it was doing a reverse takeover of little-known Toronto advertising technology company MundoMedia Ltd. Story

California-based apparel maker Next Level Apparel has submitted an offer to challenge a $66-million bid from Canadian apparel manufacturer Gildan Activewear Inc for bankrupt American Apparel LLC, a person familiar with the matter said Monday. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Andrew Willis: Constellation Software’s strategy for growth through acquisition finds new roadblocks Story

