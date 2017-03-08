Green light to be given to $500-million growth fund backed by big banks Add to ...

Canada's largest financial institutions are set to unveil a new $500-million-plus fund on Thursday to help finance growing Canadian businesses and spur economic growth.

The experiment, known as the Business Growth Fund and egged on by the federal government and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz over months of discussions, is now a reality. But precisely when the funds will start flowing remains to be determined, sources say. Story



BMO cuts jobs in Canadian buy-side equity unit: sources

BMO Global Asset Management has laid off several portfolio managers and management staff in a restructuring of its buy-side equity team, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The asset management division of Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, has cut the size of the team to about 13 members, from about 21 previously, the people said on Tuesday and Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

The changes have affected some portfolio managers and management-level staff, the people said, but traders and research analysts have not lost their jobs. Story



New takeover rules put chill on 'rolling the dice'

Bidders have grown more nervous about launching hostile takeover deals under new rules that took effect in 2016, leading to fewer unsolicited bids than in prior years.

Four unsolicited takeover bids were announced last year and one has been announced so far in 2017, a decline from eight hostile bids in 2015 and seven in 2014, according to data compiled by deal lawyers Aaron Atkinson and Brad Freelan at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP.

The new takeover-bid rules took effect last May, giving companies more time to respond to unwanted offers and find a higher bidder. They require unsolicited bids to stay open 105 days compared with 35 days previously, and bids can only proceed if at least 50 per cent of available shares are tendered. Story

DAILY DEALS

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCE

Financier Anthony Scaramucci's move from Wall Street to Washington has become unlikely after the Trump administration communications job he was offered in January was handed to someone else. Story (WSJ, subscription required)

Royal Bank of Scotland's top executives have been awarded a £16m deferred share bonus scheme despite the bank's £7bn loss last year, its ninth since a government bailout in the financial crisis. Story (Financial Times, subscription required)

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission has earned $7.62-million since 2015 representing some of Wall Street’s biggest firms, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, according to a federal disclosure form. Story (Bloomberg)

