Growth fund to offer small companies help in exchange for minority stake Add to ...

Victor Dodig, chief executive officer at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said that the so-called Canadian Business Growth Fund would connect small and medium-sized companies to the cash they need in exchange for a minority equity stake. The companies would also be provided with access to expert advisers. This network would include active and retired executives, academics and specialists in certain areas, such as how to sell goods and services abroad.

The proposed growth fund strives to bridge a gap in funding that exists today between smaller suppliers of cash, such as angel investors and venture capitalists, and the public markets. Filling the void right now are larger, mostly U.S. private equity firms that often want to take control of these businesses. As a result, in many cases, Canadian companies have little choice but to sell to foreign buyers before reaching their full potential. That trend is stunting the growth of the Canadian economy, Mr. Dodig said. Story

DAILY DEALS

Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Co. has struck a deal with Desjardins Group to buy its Western Canadian insurance businesses for roughly $775-million, the latest tie-up in a consolidating industry. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Andrew Willis and Christina Pellegrini: Canada Goose spreads wings with IPO

