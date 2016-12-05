Industrial Alliance to buy HollisWealth from Scotiabank Add to ...

Bank of Nova Scotia is selling its HollisWealth adviser network to a growing Canadian insurer, parting ways with a business it acquired five years ago.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. is buying HollisWealth, adding $34-billion in assets under administration for an undisclosed price. To help fund the purchase, Industrial Alliance announced a $139-million equity financing.

HollisWealth has 800 licensed advisers and became part of Scotiabank when the lender acquired DundeeWealth in 2011. Since then the investment adviser business has evolved remarkably, owing to a mix of regulatory changes, the proliferation of low-cost fund providers and the emergence of digital money management products such as robo-advisers.

A former oil darling’s fall

It had all the hallmarks of a hot initial public offering. Oil assets at the height of an energy boom. A dividend for retail investors. Reputable private backers.

What has transpired since Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. went public in a $519-million deal in July, 2014, has been anything but stellar.

Two months after the stock started trading, oil prices began to plummet. In the summer of 2015, the company cut its dividend in half.

Northern Blizzard shares are now down 80 per cent from their IPO price, and on Monday, the oil producer slashed its dividend in half – again.

That the shares have struggled is not earth-shattering. So many of Northern Blizzard’s peers are in a similar situation.

Yet the stock has fared worse than most, and its performance is almost the polar opposite of Seven Generations Ltd.’s, a Canadian energy company that went public around the same time. What went wrong?

Bill Gross on markets, Trump and his new fund

Legendary bond fund manager Bill Gross says the recent Trump-fuelled rally in U.S. equities has gone too far and suggests that investors take a breather.

Stocks have soared since Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, with the major American indexes reaching record highs on Black Friday before ending last week close to flat. Traders rushed to reprice stocks for higher outlooks for inflation, the U.S. dollar and economic growth, outcomes which are widely expected if the incoming administration begins to fulfill Mr. Trump’s campaign promises.

Fund managers have been rotating into equities and out of bonds, as yields on Treasuries surged and prices fell. Last week capped off the largest four-week equity inflows in two years and the largest five-week fixed-income outflows in over three years, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch research note published Friday.

