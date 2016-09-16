Last week’s best reads: Agrium and Potash, CPPIB Add to ...

Agrium and Potash Corp.’s megamerger spells confusion

Ignore the tantalizing $36-billion (U.S.) deal size. Agrium Corp.’s merger with Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. boils down to two crucial questions: Why these companies, and why now?

For Potash Corp., the answers are simple. The market for its main commodity is in rough shape. Potash prices have fallen by more than half since early 2012. Diversifying profits by adding Agrium’s desirable retail business should smooth earnings. Whether that’s worth accepting no merger premium is up to shareholders, but at least the strategy is clear. Story

Bay Street lawyers big beneficiaries of recent M&A boom

Amid incessant chatter about Big Law’s demise, the current mergers and acquisitions boom is giving Canada’s largest law firms the chance to prove their worth – while earning sought-after fees.

Bay Street’s deal flow has been heavy since the start of 2015, but the biggest beneficiaries have largely been bank-owned investment dealers, which earned hundreds of millions of dollars in fees for underwriting scores of financings. Investment banks typically earn 4 per cent of the value of a bought deal, and last year alone there were eight such deals worth $1-billion or more. Story

CPPIB’s Ascot deal provides foothold in Lloyd’s network

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is developing a new hub for insurance investments with its $1.1-billion (U.S.) acquisition of Ascot Underwriting Holdings Ltd. and a subsidiary.

The country’s largest pension fund said Friday that it would buy specialty property and casualty insurer Ascot and Ascot Corporate Name Ltd. from U.S. insurance giant American International Group Inc. Ascot’s management will retain a minority stake in the business. Story

Catalyst appeals decision in lawsuit against former analyst

The latest instalment in a long-running Bay Street feud began Tuesday, as Catalyst Capital Group Inc. appealed a court decision that went against the distressed-debt fund and in favour of rival asset manager West Face Capital Inc.

Toronto-based Catalyst wants a new trial of its lawsuit against a former employee, analyst Brandon Moyse, and West Face, which hired Mr. Moyse in 2014. Catalyst alleged Tuesday in a filing with the Court of Appeal for Ontario that the judge on the case made numerous errors. Story

