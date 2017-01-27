Last week’s best reads: B.C. pension, Sentry, OMERS Add to ...

B.C. pension fund to sell Canadian hotel portfolio for more than $1-billion

British Columbia’s public pension fund manager is moving to sell off its portfolio of large Canadian hotels, which is valued at more than $1-billion, as it retools its real estate investment strategy, according to people familiar with the sale process.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp. has entered into an agreement to sell SilverBirch Hotels & Resorts, including its 26 hotel assets and management operations, to Leadon Investment Inc., a private investor group with ties to Hong Kong. These well-known properties span the country, including Delta hotels in Toronto, Calgary, Victoria and Halifax. Story

OMERS charts global insurance investment strategy with $1-billion deal

The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System is gearing up to expand its insurance investments around the world, starting with its latest $1-billion (U.S.) deal.

The pension fund said Friday that it would take a 21-per-cent stake in Zug, Switzerland-based Allied World Assurance Co. Holdings AG, buying into the company alongside long-time investment partner Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

It’s OMERS’ first insurance deal led by industry veteran Sharon Ludlow, who joined the pension fund as head of its insurance investments strategy in October, and has previously led Canadian operations of global insurance giants Swiss Reinsurance Co. Ltd. and Aviva PLC. Story

‘Work space matters’: Inside Scotiabank’s Digital Factory

Somewhere between the office bowling alley and the yoga studio, Bank of Nova Scotia is trying to disrupt itself.

On Thursday, the bank marked the official launch of its flagship Digital Factory, ‎a 70,000-square-foot startup-esque hub on Toronto’s King Street East – modern, colourful and full of amenities like ping pong tables and a meeting room named after Andy Warhol. Story

Sentry Investment’s CEO replaced after OSC investigation

Sentry Investments, one of Bay Street’s best-known asset managers, replaced its chief executive officer following an investigation into its mutual fund sales practices, the company has admitted.

On Monday, The Globe and Mail had contacted the investment firm, which manages $18-billion in client assets, to ask why it changed chief executive officers without publicly announcing the turnover – something it normally does for senior leaders. Sentry was also asked if compliance issues contributed to the decision. Story

