Last week’s best reads: Goldman, Source Energy, HBC Add to ...

Trump’s Goldman pair can’t pull off a miracle

In investment banking circles, there’s grudging respect for the folks at Goldman Sachs. Even arch-rivals acknowledge the Goldman team works hard, and admit Goldman nourishes an enviable partnership culture.

No one who works with or at Goldman believes the firm’s executives can walk on water, spin straw into gold or perform any other miracle of financial alchemy. Story

Source Energy aims to raise $300-million in IPO

Source Energy Services Ltd. said it aims to raise $300-million in an initial public offering this year as demand for sand used in shale drilling accelerates.

Calgary-based Source, backed by TriWest Capital Partners, said it would sell 15 million to 17.65 million shares at between $17 and $20 apiece, according to updated documents filed with regulators. Proceeds could reach $345-million if an overallotment option is fully exercised by underwriters. The offering is co-led by Bank of Nova Scotia, Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. and Bank of Montreal. Story

Hudson’s Bay’s bid for Macy’s stumbles: report

Canada’s Hudson’s Bay Co, owner of the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue retail chains, has yet to line up equity financing for a bid for Macy’s Inc, over a month after approaching its U.S. peer, people familiar with the matter said.

Hudson’s Bay’s challenges in putting together a firm offer are a blow to the ambitions of its majority owner and Executive Chairman Richard Baker, who built a retail empire relying on real estate financing as much as his knowledge of the retail sector. Story

Scotiabank sees wave of key bankers leave amid shake-up

A wave of recent departures at the Bank of Nova Scotia is reshaping the bank’s talent pool.

John Tuer, managing director and head of mergers and acquisitions, is leaving the bank, the latest high-profile exit in Scotiabank’s global banking and markets division, according to people familiar with the matter.

There are several others – among the people who have left or announced intentions to leave in recent weeks are Greg Woynarski, who was global head of origination, debt capital markets and global fixed income, and Camilla Sutton, global head of foreign exchange and a notable public commentator for the bank, those people said. Story

