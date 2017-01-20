Last week’s best reads: Kevin O’Leary, Sentry, National Bank Add to ...

Hot air: The truth about Kevin O’Leary’s business history

As the Ottawa bubble debated whether Kevin O’Leary would have the audacity to run for leader of the Conservative party, one talking point was repeated as a glaring knock against his potential candidacy: He can’t speak French.

Because this is a bilingual country, and because Quebec votes are crucial to any leadership bid, it was a convincing argument. But it also masked a hidden truth – Mr. O’Leary’s big weakness is his business history. Story

PrivateBancorp mum on new date for shareholder vote on CIBC takeover

PrivateBancorp Inc. reported higher fourth-quarter earnings, but kept investors in the dark on when it plans to reschedule a key shareholder vote.

The Chicago-based bank, which posted results that beat analysts’ estimates, originally planned to hold a meeting on Dec. 8 for its investors to approve its $3.8-billion (U.S.) sale to Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. But one day before the planned meeting, PrivateBancorp postponed the vote after a trio of proxy-advisery firms recommended that shareholders reject the deal’s terms in the wake of a rally in U.S. bank stocks. Story

Sentry shakeup, again: Prominent asset manager names new CEO

Money manager Sentry Investments Inc. has appointed a new chief executive, extending its string of senior leadership changes that date back 18 months.

Sean Driscoll, who took over in 2013 and is also founder John Driscoll’s son, is no longer running the firm. Former president and chief operating officer Phil Yuzpe is now in charge.

Sentry’s website was recently updated with Mr. Yuzpe’s new title, and Sean Driscoll’s bio was removed, but an announcement had not been provided until the firm was contacted by The Globe and Mail. According to the statement, Mr. Driscoll is leaving to “focus more on his role as president of his family holding company and its diverse business interests.” The family holding company controls Sentry. Story

National Bank Financial hires veteran investment banker Nowlan from CIBC

National Bank of Canada’s capital markets arm has hired a veteran investment banker from rival CIBC World Markets to beef up its client coverage team.

Dan Nowlan is heading to NBF, where he will be a vice-chair, according to someone familiar with the move. Mr. Nowlan was previously vice-chair at CIBC and has a long history on Bay Street, which included co-running equity capital markets at CIBC. Story

