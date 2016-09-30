Last week’s best reads: Laurentian Bank, IPOs and Toronto Hydro Add to ...

Big banks watch closely as Laurentian shutters branches

Laurentian Bank of Canada’s decision to shutter a third of its branches is by far the most drastic reaction from a Canadian bank as consumers abandon tellers in favour of smartphones. But it also raises the question of whether other banks will emulate Laurentian’s move.

On Wednesday evening, Laurentian Bank said it will “merge” about 50 of its branches over the next 18 months, adding that it will shrink its network to about 100 branches from 148. The move will affect 300 positions, representing about 8 per cent of the bank’s total full-time staff.

In a statement, the bank called the traditional banking model “obsolete” – a weighted term, given that all banks are struggling with what to do with their extensive branch networks at a time when consumers have less need for them. Story

After Aritzia, Bay Street has to decide which IPO is next

Like wine makers, private equity funds describe their investments in terms of vintage years.

For an example of what’s in the private equity cellar, look no further than Berkshire Partners LLC, a Boston-based fund manager that pulled the cork on a 2005 vintage this week by selling a portion of its stake in Aritzia Inc. for $230-million as part of the Vancouver-based fashion retailer’s $400-million initial public offering. Aritzia shares begin trading Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Aritzia’s debut marks the first IPO of the year on the TSX. Strong investor demand translated into a larger-than-expected stock sale, priced at the high end of the projected range at $16 a share. Berkshire Partners’ success has rival private equity funds dusting off their own vintage holdings, many of which have been aging for a decade, and weighing the prospect of cashing in by taking these businesses public. Story

Sell Toronto Hydro, because we’ll get top dollar

Across Ontario, people are plain mad because electricity costs have soared. Years ago, the province implemented green energy policies that promised clean electricity producers, such as wind farms, elevated rates to entice them to set up shop here. Taxpayers are now on the hook.

Somehow, Hydro One’s recent privatization has been roped into the diatribes. The provincial Liberals took the province’s massive electricity distribution utility public last year, valuing it at $12-billion, and now you can find lawn signs insinuating the deal somehow screwed us.

These rumours, partly stoked by Hydro One’s exasperated union, are wrong. The IPO was a home run – so much so that Toronto Mayor John Tory has every reason to consider selling the city’s own hydro utility, something he now says is on the table. Story

Nasdaq’s Canadian 'dark pool' launch set for Halloween

Nasdaq Inc. is set to launch its Canadian “dark pool” exchange on Halloween, a move that will introduce more competition into a small but growing part of the exchanges market.

In an exclusive interview with The Globe and Mail, Dan Kessous, chief executive officer of Nasdaq CXC, said the U.S. behemoth will launch its dark pool on Oct. 31. (While Nasdaq’s marketing team is happy about launching the same day as the spooky holiday, the timing was just a coincidence, a spokesperson said.)

The move into the Canadian dark-pool market is one of Nasdaq’s first major strategic moves since it announced a deal to acquire alternative trading-platform provider Chi-X Canada late last year. Story

