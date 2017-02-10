Last week’s best reads: Pengrowth, Fairfax, TMX Add to ...

Pengrowth in talks with Infor to sell Alberta oil and gas assets, sources say

Debt-heavy Pengrowth Energy Corp. is in talks to sell approximately $500-million in Alberta oil and gas assets to Infor Acquisition Corp., the latest sign of financial companies stepping up for energy assets, according to people familiar with the matter. Story

Fairfax bids for New Zealand-based insurer in global push

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is preparing a bid to acquire New Zealand-based insurance company Tower Ltd. in a deal valued at about $140-million (U.S.), according to people familiar with the sale process.

The acquisition would give Fairfax a foothold in an insurance market that is evolving in the wake of major earthquakes, and would further the company’s reputation as a consolidator on the global stage. Story

TMX pitches Saudi Aramco on benefits of a Toronto listing

Canada’s dominant stock-exchange operator is vying for a role in what could be the world’s largest initial public offering.

TMX Group Ltd. is pitching the benefits of a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange to state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co., the biggest energy firm in the world. Exchange officials have travelled to Saudi Arabia on two occasions – first in October and again last month – to meet with “Saudi officials of significant influence,” the Toronto-based company said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday. Story

Canadian startup scene had a hot 2016

Despite a global slowdown in venture-capital investing in 2016, the Canadian startup scene had its best year since the heart of the dot-com boom.

New figures from Thomson Reuters show 459 Canadian companies raised a combined $3.7-billion in venture financing last year. That amounted to a 15-year high in dollars raised and a 36-per-cent increase over the previous year, “a year-over-year leap not seen since the year 2000,” the information company said.

But with no IPOs in Canada, the tech scene had its quietest year for “exits” since 1998, with only 35 transactions. Story

