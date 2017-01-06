Last week’s best reads: Private debt, stock sales, Gibson Energy Add to ...

New lenders cater to investors’ demand for private debt

The hunt for higher returns is luring more investors to the private debt space, prompting an increase in Canadian firms and funds that can do this specialized lending.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd. is the latest to add such a team. The Toronto-based asset manager is set to announce Thursday that it will launch a private lending arm through a new partnership with MidStar Capital Corp. Story

Record stock sales in 2016 a boon for big-bank dealers

A bevy of blockbuster equity offerings propelled by brisk mergers and acquisitions activity made 2016 a record year for stock sales in Canada.

Last year, companies in Canada raised $51.2-billion in stock, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters, eclipsing the previous record of $49.4-billion set in 2009. The fourth quarter was particularly strong, with $11.3-billion raised during the last three months of 2016 compared to $6.8-billion in the same period in 2015. Story

Gibson propane sale attracts private equity funds, strategic buyers

Five private equity funds are slugging it out with two of the country’s biggest propane suppliers in the $400-million-plus auction of Gibson Energy Inc.’s propane business, the latest example of institutional investors' love affair with all things infrastructure. Story

Bay Street’s smallest dealers still under threat despite sunnier outlook

With commodity prices rebounding and stock markets popping since the U.S. election, Bay Street is finally feeling more optimistic. But the industry’s own expectation is that the recent shift still won’t be enough to benefit all dealers – particularly the smallest of the bunch. Story

