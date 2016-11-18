Last week’s best reads: RBC, Dundee, Canadian ports Add to ...

RBC chief strategist Jamie Anderson to retire early next year

Royal Bank of Canada head of corporate strategy and development Jamie Anderson will retire from the bank early in the new year, and the veteran deal maker’s replacement signals that RBC plans to continue expanding in the U.S. market.

Mr. Anderson, 63, recently began informing colleagues and clients that he will wrap up a storied career with RBC at the end of January, 2017.

RBC announced internally that executive vice-president Mike Dobbins, a 48-year-old who is currently responsible for U.S. retail banking, will take over as the bank’s head of corporate strategy and development. Story

Dundee to sell capital markets unit to employees for $15-million, sources say

Dundee Corp. has decided to remain a key stakeholder in its struggling capital markets business and inject money back into the unit – a move that has taken some observers by surprise.

In January, The Globe and Mail first reported Dundee’s plans to spin out its capital markets division to its employees.

In August, Dundee’s management said that it “may provide some capital by way of loans” in the new venture, but the exact form was unclear.

In a regulatory filing on Monday night, Dundee said it intends to inject capital via subordinated debt into Dundee Securities Ltd. that would match the amount its employees will contribute in the form of equity. Dundee Securities is currently fully owned by Dundee Corp. Story

Ottawa enlists Morgan Stanley to review ownership options for 18 Canadian ports

The federal Liberals are paving the way for the potential sale of government-owned shipping hubs, part of a larger strategy to encourage private-sector investment in infrastructure.

Ottawa announced late on Monday that it had hired investment bank Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd. to review ownership options for 18 Canadian ports. Canada Development Investment Corp., a Crown agency responsible for selling federal assets, hired the firm “to provide financial advice” on its port holdings, which include facilities in Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Thunder Bay, Ont., and Vancouver.

Collectively, the 18 domestic shipping centres handle 310 million tonnes of goods annually, valued at more than $400-billion, according to the Association of Canadian Port Authorities. Story

