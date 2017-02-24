Last week’s best reads: RBC, Nasdaq and Lazard Add to ...

Surging activity after U.S. election a boon for RBC capital markets arm

A surge in client activity after the U.S. election helped bolster the capital markets arm of Royal Bank of Canada in its fiscal first quarter, setting the stage for more growth over the coming months.

Capital-markets earnings accounted for almost 22 per cent of RBC’s total quarterly profit of $3-billion. Net income for the division climbed to $662-million in the period, rising 16 per cent from the same period last year.

Stabilizing oil prices, strong credit markets – particularly in the high-yield space in the United States – as well as robust equity markets on both sides of the border have many bankers on Bay Street feeling optimistic about the remainder of 2017. Story

Nasdaq takes step toward Canadian exchange

The Canadian arm of Nasdaq Inc. has applied to operate an exchange in this country.

Nasdaq filed an application to become an exchange with regulators in December, about one year after the New York-based operator announced it had agreed to acquire equities trading venue Chi-X Canada to expand its trading business beyond the U.S. and the Nordic countries.

Details around what kind of exchange Nasdaq has proposed to operate in Canada have yet to be made public. Story

Why Lazard CEO Kenneth Jacobs sees an explosion of 'north-south' deals

A generation ago, investment bank Lazard began opening offices in China. The timing proved prescient: The 169-year-old firm arrived in cities such as Beijing ahead of a wave of transformative deals that turned Chinese companies into global players.

Last August, Lazard set up an investment bank in Canada, acquiring a 15-employee mergers-and-acquisitions boutique in Toronto run by veteran deal maker Brian Hanson. Was that a sign the New York-based firm expects Canadians to become world beaters?

Not quite, but close. Story

RSA rolls out program to compete more fiercely for customers

RSA Insurance Group PLC is pursuing a transformation of its Canadian business as global chief executive Stephen Hester looks to put a painful multiyear turnaround effort in the past.

After overhauling its beleaguered business, the London-based insurance company is mapping out plans to compete more fiercely for customers. RSA posted a surge in 2016 profits and improved underwriting results on Thursday that boosted the stock, and the company said it would direct attention to how it can grow consistently amid “tough” market conditions. Story

