Last week’s best reads: RioCan, TransCanada, Marex Spectron Add to ...

RioCan nixes acquisition strategy, goes all-in on development

After spending more than $1-billion on acquisitions in 12 months, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is tapping out – at least for now.

“It's a very, very scarce acquisition market out there,” chief executive officer Ed Sonshine explained on a quarterly conference call Thursday. “Anything that we would like to own isn't for sale.”

When a property does pop up, the purchase price just doesn’t make sense. “By and large, when the odd piece does come for sale, it's priced, quite frankly, where it doesn't make sense for us to buy it,” he said. Story

TransCanada’s $3.2-billion equity offering sells out

TransCanada Corp.’s $3.2-billion equity offering sold out quickly on Wednesday, adding to record proceeds the company raised in a well-received bought deal earlier this year.

Calgary-based TransCanada announced the latest offering after markets closed on Wednesday, one of a series of moves aimed at funding a multibillion-dollar acquisition and shoring up future dividend growth. Story

Global commodities firm Marex Spectron opens Calgary crude oil office

An international commodities brokerage is opening a Calgary office, having hired a trio of oil-trade veterans from a domestic rival.

London-based Marex Spectron said Justin Norbraten, Jay Mitchell and Tarun Ajwani will staff the office, which will concentrate on brokering Canadian crude oil in physical and financial markets.

The three had been with Shorcan Energy Brokers, owned by TMX Group Ltd., until earlier this year, when they left as a group. Story

Real estate manager Timbercreek hires Bay Street, Wall Street veterans

One of Canada’s fastest-growing real estate investors is adding some heft to its senior ranks, tapping well-known people on Bay Street and Wall Street to fill key roles.

In New York, Timbercreek Asset Mangement Ltd. has hired Brad Trotter as managing director for U.S. and European debt, where he will focus on expanding the company’s real estate portfolios outside Canada. Mr. Trotter last served as the president of GE Capital’s North American operations. Story

