Last week’s best reads: Scottrade, RBC and Laurentian Bank Add to ...

TD double-teams bid for discount brokerage Scottrade

Discount broker TD Ameritrade Inc. has teamed up with major shareholder Toronto-Dominion Bank to make a joint bid for a coveted rival, Scottrade Financial Services Inc., which is exploring a sale that’s expected to fetch $4-billion (U.S.).

Privately owned Scottrade is the among the five largest U.S. discount brokers, although only roughly half the size of TD Ameritrade. In late September, Bloomberg reported the company was on the auction block. Story

RBC’s long-time CFO Janice Fukakusa to retire

Within Royal Bank of Canada’s upper echelons, there is an unwritten, but widely-respected rule: Never be late for chief financial officer Janice Fukakusa’s meetings.

Fellow executives joke about the consequences, but they also dare not test the rule. Ms. Fukakusa runs a tight ship, and no one messes with the process – largely out of respect. She’s been CFO since 2004, which means she’s endured all the financial crisis battle wounds, and still come out on top. Story

Tourmaline CEO returns to familiar ground in asset deal

Tourmaline Oil Corp. chief executive officer Mike Rose just bought what the company says is prized real estate in an old haunt at a bargain price.

The Calgary-based company late on Thursday announced a deal to acquire British Columbia and Alberta natural gas assets from Royal Dutch Shell PLC for $1.4-billion in cash and stock, boosting its production by 13 per cent. Story

Laurentian Bank’s ‘measured approach’ to wading into the oil patch

Nobody wants to be the one lured onto the bandwagon to start up a business at the very top of a market. There’s only one direction from there: down.

Quebec-based Laurentian Bank of Canada can’t be accused of that as it makes its first foray into investment banking in the downtrodden oil patch. Story

