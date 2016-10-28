Last week’s best reads: TD, Scottrade, oil deals Add to ...

TD U.S. head’s retirement surprises colleagues, Bay Street

The man responsible for running the division on which Toronto-Dominion Bank has bet its future is retiring, a move that has shocked colleagues and sent Bay Street buzzing.

Mike Pedersen, who is 57 and currently heads TD’s U.S. personal and commercial banking arm, announced his retirement late Thursday, but he will stay with the bank until the summer of 2017 to help with the transition. Story

With growing pains out of the way, TD’s Scottrade deal is low risk

Outside work, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. CEO Tim Hockey is known as a formidable long-distance cyclist.

The same qualities that allow the discount brokerage boss to set a blistering pace on 100-kilometre-plus rides – perseverance, commitment, focus – should give investors comfort as TD Ameritrade and its biggest shareholder, Toronto-Dominion Bank, roll out a $4-billion (U.S.) takeover bid of U.S. discount broker and retail banker Scottrade Financial Services Inc. Story

Deals could be on the rise as firms target oil-sands assets

There is renewed speculation that deal flow is about to pick up among the largest Canadian oil producers, with refineries and oil-sands assets seen as potentially changing hands.

Crude oil prices have shot up and held around $50 (U.S.) a barrel in recent weeks, bolstering confidence and partially easing disagreements over asset values previously blamed for stalling transactions. Story

Brookfield joins the team circling Performance Sports

What looked like it could become a brawl over sports equipment manufacturer Performance Sports Group Ltd. has taken a friendly turn.

Shareholder Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. has entered into a confidentiality agreement with PSG’s largest investor, Sagard Capital Partners LP, the U.S. investment firm controlled by the Desmarais family’s Power Corp., the two companies announced Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. They said they could act together on potential proposals, including a possible restructuring of PSG, equity issuance or debt refinancing. Story

