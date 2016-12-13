Lessons from Vanguard’s Canadian launch: Don’t underestimate the banks Add to ...

Five years into its Canadian expansion, Vanguard isn’t exactly where it hoped to be.

Famous for its low-cost exchange-traded funds that track major share indexes, the global giant had big ambitions when it launched here in 2011. Vanguard’s cheap fees were thought to stand out because Canada had some of the highest mutual fund costs in the world, and its size and brand name were considered a gravitational force that would attract investors.

The reality has been a little less rosy. Story

DAILY DEALS

Canadian chemical company Canexus Corp, which rejected a hostile bid from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, is in discussions with the company about a higher offer, according to two sources familiar with the situation. Story

Asahi Group Holdings will buy a group of eastern European beer brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev for €7.3-billion ($7.8-billion U.S.), boosting its presence in the region in the largest overseas beer deal by a Japanese brewer. Story

Monsanto Co. shareholders on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a $57-billion merger with Bayer AG, a deal that would combine two of the world’s biggest agricultural companies. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Tim Kiladze on the swift decline of promising fintech firm DH Corp. Story

