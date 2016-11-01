Marex Spectron to open Calgary brokerage office Add to ...

An international commodities brokerage is opening a Calgary office, having hired a trio of oil-trade veterans from a domestic rival.

London-based Marex Spectron said Justin Norbraten, Jay Mitchell and Tarun Ajwani will staff the office, which will concentrate on brokering Canadian crude oil in physical and financial markets.

The three had been with Shorcan Energy Brokers, owned by TMX Group Ltd., until earlier this year, when they left as a group.

Gannett says won’t buy Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times publisher Tronc

Gannett made an unsolicited $388-million takeover offer for Tronc, formerly Tribune Publishing Co., in April

Gannett on Tuesday walked away from its attempted takeover of Tronc, the publisher of the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune and other major dailies.

Gannett’s target was elusive from the beginning, when it revealed in the spring that it was offering $388-million for the Chicago company, which it said refused to partake in “constructive discussions.”

Tribune Publishing, as it was known at the time, released an acerbic letter calling Gannett "erratic" and "unreliable," saying that its executives cancelled meetings without reason and once asked it to make a decision about a proposed buyout within 90 minutes.

Big bid for PSG will be tough to top

A $575-million (U.S.) bid unveiled Monday for the assets of Performance Sports Group Ltd. could prove difficult for any other bidders to top and may leave little or no money available for the company’s shareholders.

PSG, a sports-gear maker that owns valuable brands such as Bauer and Easton, filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, citing a high level of debt and declining sales. Sagard Capital Partners LP, PSG's largest shareholder, and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. submitted a $575-million joint offer, which is known as a stalking-horse bid, and now PSG's advisers will initiate a search for other bidders.

TD makes $600-million bid to buy Richardson GMP: sources.

