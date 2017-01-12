MEG boosts stock deal to $450-million Add to ...

MEG Energy Corp.’s chief executive officer says the company has turned a corner with a deal to refinance its hefty debt load and plans to restart growth in the oil sands using proceeds from an upsized share sale.

The Calgary-based company issued $450-million in stock on Thursday, selling 58.1 million subscription receipts at $7.75 apiece. The syndicate is co-led by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Barclays PLC and RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

The upsized offering came one day after MEG unveiled a bigger budget for 2017 and plans to refinance a chunk of its debt. The company’s shares skidded more than 5 per cent in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange to close at $7.96.

MEG said it would use proceeds to fund a $400-million expansion at its steam-driven Christina Lake project, where it aims to add 20,000 barrels a day of new capacity by 2019. Story

DAILY DEALS

AltaGas Ltd. may more than double in size if it completes a possible deal to acquire the parent company of Washington’s natural gas utility. Story

Goldcorp Inc agreed to sell its Los Filos mine in Mexico to Leagold Mining Corp in a deal valued at $438-million on Thursday, as the world’s No. 3 gold miner by market value focuses more squarely on core assets. Story

ON THE MOVE

The owner of troubled grocer Sobeys Inc. has named former Canadian Tire Corp chief executive Michael Medline as its new CEO, effective immediately. Story

Bank of Montreal has named Luke Seabrook the new chief operating officer of its capital markets division, promoting him from his current role as the global head of trading products. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Tim Kiladze: A Trump-induced euphoria for banks? Not so fast Story

