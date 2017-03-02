Morgan Stanley to absorb Vancouver firm StennerZohny Add to ...

StennerZohny Investment Partners, a Vancouver-based boutique advisory firm for ultra-high net worth investors, is expected to announce as early as Friday that it’s joining the Graystone Consulting group of Morgan Stanley International, based in Palo Alto, California.

The deal sees StennerZohny sever its long-standing partnership with Richardson GMP, but both groups are expected to continue to work together under the new arrangement. The transition is said to be amicable between parties, according to people familiar with the matter.

StennerZohny, founded by Thane Stenner and Youssef Zohny, had been approached by at least three Canadian bank-owned wealth management firms over the past five years, according to a source who requested anonymity. It was also approached by Morgan Stanley and then Graystone about two years ago. Discussions started in earnest about 18 months ago. StennerZohny is said to have been attracted largely to Morgan Stanley’s broad global platform and exclusive investment opportunities for its clients. Story

Investors see Snapchat parent’s IPO as ‘too big to fail’

Institutional investors anxious not to be left out of this year’s marquee initial public offering helped Snap Inc. pull off the biggest U.S.-listed technology share sale since Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. smashed records in 2014.

Keen to boost returns and with a dearth of new stocks to buy, the IPO was a “must-have” for money managers despite concerns about the company’s strategy, slowing user growth and lack of voting rights for new investors, sources familiar with the offer said.

“Taking a piece of the company is almost a foregone conclusion,” said Evan Pondel, president of investor relations firm PondelWilkinson Inc.

Investors’ ardour for Snap shares – which rose almost 50 per cent in its market debut on Thursday, giving it a market value of nearly $30-billion (U.S.) – bodes well for future tech IPOs. Story

DAILY DEALS

PSA Group and General Motors hope to announce the French carmaker’s acquisition of Opel within days after narrowing differences on pension liabilities at GM’s European division and other issues, sources said. Story

ON THE MOVE

Jim Mackey, BlackBerry Ltd’s head of corporate development and strategy, left the technology company in mid-February, he said on Thursday, leaving a leadership gap as it transitions to software from smartphone hardware. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

James Bradshaw: Canadian Bankers Association name new chief Story

