National Bank Financial hires veteran investment banker Nowlan from CIBC Add to ...

National Bank of Canada’s capital markets arm has hired a veteran investment banker from rival CIBC World Markets to beef up its client coverage team.

Dan Nowlan is heading to NBF, where he will be a vice-chair, according to someone familiar with the move. Mr. Nowlan was previously vice-chair at CIBC and has a long history on Bay Street, which included co-running equity capital markets at CIBC. Story

Sentry shakeup, again: Prominent asset manager names new CEO

Money manager Sentry Investments Inc. has appointed a new chief executive, extending its string of senior leadership changes that date back 18 months.

Sean Driscoll, who took over in 2013 and is also founder John Driscoll’s son, is no longer running the firm. Former president and chief operating officer Phil Yuzpe is now in charge. Story

DAILY DEALS

Merger of eyewear giants Luxottica, Essilor has a Canadian tint

The future of the global eyewear-industry giant created Monday through the merger of Italy’s Luxottica Group, owner of the Ray-Ban and Oakley brands, and prescription lens maker Essilor International of France, will be in the hands of a Canadian.

The blockbuster deal, which will value the new company, EssilorLuxottica, at almost €50-billion ($70-billion), makes Essilor chairman and CEO Hubert Sagnières the heir apparent to his counterpart at Luxottica, Leonardo Del Vecchio, 81, Italy’s richest man. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

U.S. banks’ post-election trading surge bodes well for Canadian peers

Robust gains in fixed income trading revenue at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. are an early sign that a surge in activity after the U.S. election was felt across bond markets. And those strong fourth-quarter results are buttressing expectations that Canadian banks also benefited from that trend.

U.S. banks were expected to handle more trading orders during the three months that ended Dec. 31, as their clients adjusted their portfolios after Donald Trump’s surprise presidential election victory in November triggered a selloff of U.S. government bonds. Story

