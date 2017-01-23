Private equity cool to Performance Sports Group as bidding deadline looms Add to ...

Potential private equity buyers appear to be steering clear of hockey and baseball equipment maker Performance Sports Group Ltd., clearing the field for a $575-million (U.S.) bid for the company from Sagard Capital Partners LP and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

Bidders have until Wednesday to submit an offer for PSG, the struggling company behind the Bauer and Easton brands, which filed for creditor protection in October. A number of private equity firms in Canada and the United States, including Bain Capital LP, as well as domestic pension funds, have taken a look at the company, according to sources familiar with the process. Bain is an investor in several Canadian consumer brands, including parka maker Canada Goose Inc. and Ski-Doo manufacturer BRP Inc.

However, sources say most of these potential private equity buyers have decided not to make a bid. If no rival offer emerges, Sagard and Fairfax stand to take control of PSG after making what is known as a stalking horse bid in October. A stalking horse proposal is when an interested buyer obtains approval for a backstop bid of a distressed company ahead of a formal auction.

