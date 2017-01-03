Raymond James eyes mining sector with research hires Add to ...

Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Raymond James has added two well-known research analysts to assist with mining coverage, extending a recent hiring spree that touches multiple sectors.

RayJ, as the dealer is known, has hired Brian MacArthur as head of mining research. Mr. MacArthur previously worked at UBS in Toronto and he will cover precious and base metals.

RayJ has also added Farooq Hamed to cover precious and base metals; he last worked at Barclays Capital. Both men will work out of Toronto and start in a few weeks, joining existing mining analysts Chris Thompson and Tara Hassan. Story

London Stock Exchange Group has agreed to sell its French clearing business to Euronext for €510-million ($534-million), as it seeks to win regulatory approval for its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse.

