Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Subscribe Help
AdChoices

RBC’s capital markets strength masked by equity trading woes Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Royal Bank of Canada recorded its “best year ever” for fees earned from advising on mergers and acquisitions, but a fourth-quarter drop in total profit from its capital markets overshadowed the success.

The unit’s net income fell to $482-million, a drop of 13 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Some of the decrease stems from a higher tax rate and compensation expenses in the fourth quarter, but weak equity trading across most regions also dented earnings – something that’s plagued the capital markets business for the entire year. Story

DAILY DEALS

A stringent examination of the state of wireless competition in four provinces is delaying BCE Inc.'s $3.1-billion deal to acquire Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. Story

The largest shareholder of Bauer hockey gear maker Performance Sports Group Ltd. has reached a settlement deal with the company’s creditors and other shareholders, agreeing to modify terms of its $575-million (U.S.) bid to buy all of the company’s assets. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Christina Pellegrini on Scotiabank’s fixed-income trading revenue. Story

Full stories are reserved exclusively for Globe Unlimited subscribers. Click here to sign up

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

 

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular