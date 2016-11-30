RBC’s capital markets strength masked by equity trading woes Add to ...

Royal Bank of Canada recorded its “best year ever” for fees earned from advising on mergers and acquisitions, but a fourth-quarter drop in total profit from its capital markets overshadowed the success.

The unit’s net income fell to $482-million, a drop of 13 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Some of the decrease stems from a higher tax rate and compensation expenses in the fourth quarter, but weak equity trading across most regions also dented earnings – something that’s plagued the capital markets business for the entire year. Story

A stringent examination of the state of wireless competition in four provinces is delaying BCE Inc.'s $3.1-billion deal to acquire Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. Story

The largest shareholder of Bauer hockey gear maker Performance Sports Group Ltd. has reached a settlement deal with the company’s creditors and other shareholders, agreeing to modify terms of its $575-million (U.S.) bid to buy all of the company’s assets. Story

Christina Pellegrini on Scotiabank’s fixed-income trading revenue. Story

