Real estate manager Timbercreek hires Bay Street, Wall Street veterans Add to ...

One of Canada’s fastest-growing real estate investors is adding some heft to its senior ranks, tapping well-known people on Bay Street and Wall Street to fill key roles.

In New York, Timbercreek Asset Mangement Ltd. has hired Brad Trotter as managing director for U.S. and European debt, where he will focus on expanding the company’s real estate portfolios outside Canada. Mr. Trotter last served as the president of GE Capital’s North American operations. Story

Agrium, Potash investors back merger of fertilizer companies

Shareholders of Agrium Inc. and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc. overwhelmingly approved an all-stock merger of the fertilizer producers on Thursday. Story

TransCanada’s $3.2-billion equity offering sells out. Story

