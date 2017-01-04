Record stock sales in 2016 a boon for big-bank dealers Add to ...

A bevy of blockbuster equity offerings propelled by brisk mergers and acquisitions activity made 2016 a record year for stock sales in Canada.

Last year, companies in Canada raised $51.2-billion in stock, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters, eclipsing the previous record of $49.4-billion set in 2009. The fourth quarter was particularly strong, with $11.3-billion raised during the last three months of 2016 compared to $6.8-billion in the same period in 2015.

After a quieter October ahead of the U.S. election, the month of November saw a surge in both equity and debt offerings, ending a volatile year on a positive note. Bankers on Bay Street are beginning 2017 with a more optimistic outlook, which is the opposite of how many started 2016. Many are confident that the new year will bring new business their way including new listings for public companies. Story

Bigger is better: Why scale matters more than ever on Bay Street

This time last year, Bay Street was in something close to a deep depression. Oil was about to crash through $30 (U.S.) a barrel. Mining deals were practically unheard of. The pain was immense. And the smaller you were, the more it seemed to hurt.

Boutique dealers, small by definition, were cutting deep or closing up shop altogether. Money managers were grappling with a plummeting stock market, which lowered the fees they earned. Even some of the largest lenders were wrestling with energy loans that suddenly looked much more risky.

Heading into 2017, rebounding metals and energy prices have staved off some of the carnage. But, even with glimmers of light, no one escaped scot-free thanks to a troubling, escalating trend: In financial services, bigger has become much better. Story

DAILY DEALS

Five private equity funds are slugging it out with two of the country’s biggest propane suppliers in the $400-million-plus auction of Gibson Energy Inc.’s propane business, the latest example of institutional investors' love affair with all things infrastructure. Story

ON THE MOVE

National Bank of Canada’s long-time head of energy investment banking is retiring, with the industry shifting into recovery mode. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Tim Kiladze: Raymond James pushes into mining sector. Story

