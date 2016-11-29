Scotiabank posts growth in fixed-income trading revenue Add to ...

Strong fixed-income trading revenues were a boon to Bank of Nova Scotia during fiscal 2016.

Scotiabank, which reported earnings Tuesday, posted revenue from interest rate and credit trading that surged to $613-million in the 12 months ended Oct. 31. That compared to the $400-million it generated in 2015.

Canada’s third-largest bank by assets finished 2016 on a high note, recording fixed-income trading revenue of $186-million in its fourth quarter, up from $121-million during the same period last year. Story

In Beijing decision-makers are worried about the enormous sums of money leaving the country in cash, investments and overseas acquisitions. The yuan has skidded nearly 6 per cent this year.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., under pressure from shareholders to improve investor returns, said on Tuesday it will consider creating a holding company in what would be the biggest shake-up in its 47-year history.

