Sell Toronto Hydro, because we’ll get top dollar Add to ...

Because it’s so easy to get trapped in downtown Toronto’s elitist bubble, I pay attention to what relatives in the suburbs grumble about at family gatherings. For years I endured speculation, and questions, about interest rates and house prices; today, they’re prone to gripe about their hydro bills.

Such anger has become common. Across Ontario, people are plain mad because electricity costs have soared. Years ago the province implemented green energy policies that promised clean electricity producers, such as wind farms, elevated rates to entice them to set up shop here. Taxpayers are now on the hook.

Energy veteran McGorman joins Black Spruce amid hopes for oil-patch uptick

Energy banking veteran David McGorman has joined Calgary-based Black Spruce Merchant Capital ahead of an expected uptick in oil-patch deals.

Mr. McGorman, who was chief executive officer of Jennings Capital when that firm was acquired by Mackie Research Financial Corp. in 2014, started this week as managing director of investment banking for Black Spruce, a small shop that concentrates on the junior exploration, production and oil-field services sector.

SABMiller investors cheer $100-billion-plus AB InBev takeover

SABMiller shareholders overwhelmingly backed the brewer’s $100-billion-plus takeover by Anheuser-Busch InBev on Wednesday, clearing the last big hurdle for one of the largest corporate mergers in history.

The combined group will sell more than a quarter of all beers sold worldwide and be the fifth largest consumer goods company. For the maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois it provides entry into Africa and large fast-growing Latin American markets such as Colombia and Peru.

Artis REIT to sell Alberta retail, industrial assets: sources

Canada’s Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is looking to sell retail and industrial assets in Alberta worth about $300-million to diversify away from the oil-producing province, according to two sources familiar with the process.

The move comes after Artis earlier this year put on the block about 50 per cent of its Calgary office assets and hired BMO Capital Markets to run the process, the sources said.

Artis has not seen much demand for its Calgary office assets, and there has not been any convergence in price expectations, the sources said.

Tim Kiladze: Yield, forever? Canadian investors still crave it.

