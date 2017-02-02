Slate Asset Management launches real estate fund Add to ...

Slate Asset Management is launching a real estate fund that will invest in commercial properties that need a little tender loving care to regain their lustre.

The new private fund is called the Slate Canadian Real Estate Opportunities fund, according to sources close to the company, and its first acquisition is a $200-million portfolio of 12 office buildings in Calgary from Dream Office REIT. Toronto-based Dream disclosed the sale last week, but did not reveal the buyer.

In real estate circles, an “opportunistic” fund buys properties that need work such as renovations or new leases, fixes the buildings, then recovers its investment by selling or refinancing the real estate. Story

DAILY DEALS

Snap Inc., the maker of the disappearing photo app Snapchat, filed publicly for an initial offering of $3-billion. Snap plans to raise as much as $4-billion in the IPO, people familiar with the matter have said, for a market value of as much as $25-billion. Story

Kew Media Group Inc. is set to acquire a broad portfolio of 10 companies that own, produce and distribute film, television and other programming for $104.1-million. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jacqueline Nelson: Canadian asset giants join U.S. push for better boardrooms Story

Report Typo/Error