Slimmed-down Paramount sells Seven Generations shares Add to ...

Paramount Resources Ltd. has sold off about three-quarters of its interest in Seven Generations Energy Ltd., shortly after acquiring the stake as part payment for a $1.9-billion sale of Alberta natural gas assets.

Paramount, controlled by Calgary oil man Clayton Riddell, said it garnered $735-million for 24.7-million Seven Generations shares in a series of transactions. It’s received $310-million and expects the remainder in December.

It said it would initially use the money to fund development of its remaining oil and gas properties. The company said it also has the ability to pounce on acquisition opportunities. Story

DAILY DEALS

CBOE Holdings, Bats Global to form powerhouse trading firm

CBOE Holdings Inc. and Bats Global Markets Inc., two companies based in the American Midwest that operate in the exchange business, are combining to form a powerhouse in U.S. equities and options trading.

Chicago’s CBOE, which runs the largest options platform in the United States, said Monday that it has agreed to acquire Bats, a scrappy upstart based in Kansas that operates four equities exchanges in the U.S. and the largest in Europe, in a cash and stock deal worth about $3.2 billion (U.S.), or $32.50 per Bats share. Story

TransCanada bids $848-million to buy rest of Columbia Pipeline Partners

TransCanada Corp. is offering about $848-million (U.S.) cash to buy all the equity in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP that it doesn’t already own – strengthening its grip on a pipeline network that stretches from New York to the Gulf of Mexico.

The Calgary-based company’s offer to other investors in the Houston-based limited partnership follows TransCanada’s purchase of the Columbia Pipeline Group. That deal was valued at $13-billion, including $2.8-billion in debt. Story

Fortis wins key approval to buy U.S. electric grid based in Michigan

Fortis Inc. has received a key U.S. federal regulatory approval for its $11.3-billion (U.S.) plan to purchase ITC Holdings Corp., which has one of the largest independent electricity distribution systems in the United States.

The Newfoundland-based company says the authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued Friday puts the deal on track to close by the end of this year as anticipated. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Andrew Willis: Encana deal’s low fees serve as warning to Bay Street. Story

