Sunshine Silver Mining tries to hit paydirt in dreary mining IPO market Add to ...

What’s old is new again in mining, as a silver producer prepares to take a second stab at an initial public offering.

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corp. is auditioning investment banks for starring roles in an IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange, according to sources pitching the company. The Denver-based firm filed to go public in 2011, with plans to raise $250-million, but could not complete the financing.

Sunshine needs capital for projects in Mexico and Idaho, where it plans to reopen a property that produced 365 million ounces of silver from 1904 to 2008. Story

DAILY DEALS

NRStor Inc. has tapped Labourers’ Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LiUNA) for equity and project financing as it looks to commercialize energy-storage technology that would support a growing reliance on renewable energy. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

