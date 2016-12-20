Teneo cements status as global firm Add to ...

Teneo Holdings bills itself as the global CEO advisory firm.

When your goal is to provide credible, useful insights to corporate leaders, you need to draw on seasoned talent. Which brings us to the rainmakers who just joined Teneo’s recently established Canadian office.

Teneo, based in Toronto, landed former PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP CEO Chris Clark and former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney as its first two senior advisers. The pair join a list that includes the likes of retired U.S. Senator George Mitchell and former U.S. Securities and Exchange chairman Harvey Pitt. Story

Canadian label and packaging maker CCL Industries Inc said it would buy Innovia Group, which supplies the new UK plastic five pound note that has fallen foul of vegetarians, for around $1.13-billion. Story

Jacqueline Nelson on Fairfax’s largest deal ever. Story

