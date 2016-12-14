The mining industry proves executive pay is broken Add to ...

The global mining boom went bust years ago, but somehow, the board of directors at Teck Resources Ltd. missed the news.

From 2011 to 2015, the mining giant, which specializes in coal, copper and zinc, paid chief executive officer Don Lindsay roughly $10-million a year on average – among the most of any CEO in the country.

Over the same time frame, Teck’s stock tanked. From their postcrisis peak in January, 2011, to the depths they reached last December, the miner’s shares fell more than 90 per cent. Even after a big rebound this year, they’re still down by more than half.

That the Teck CEO’s pay barely budged as shareholders suffered is bad enough. But the split between long-term shareholders’ fortunes and Mr. Lindsay’s is about to widen: With the shares on a tear, soaring 432 per cent this year on the back of recovering commodity prices and a more manageable debt load, Teck executives will be swimming in money because of the way the company gives out options and other stock-based pay. Story

Savanna Energy secures financing, faces takeover bid from Total Energy

Debt-saddled Savanna Energy Services Corp. has finalized financing to strengthen its balance sheet, and is now turning its focus to a hostile takeover bid from a rival firm.

Like others in the sector, the mid-sized Canadian energy-services company has struggled during the two-year oil price collapse. It announced this week that it had formalized an agreement with Alberta’s public-sector investment manager – Alberta Investment Management Corp. or AIMCo – for $200-million in debt financing, and a private placement of almost $19-million of equity.

AIMCo chief executive officer Kevin Uebelein said the investment will give Savanna “the flexibility to weather this current market downturn and allow them to position for future growth.” Story

DAILY DEALS

Toro Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil-patch junior that dealt with shrinking borrowing capacity over the past year, has agreed to a $44-million buyout by a private-equity-backed rival. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Tim Kiladze on the swift decline of promising fintech firm DH Corp. Story

Full stories are reserved exclusively for Globe Unlimited subscribers. Click here to sign up

Report Typo/Error