The swift decline of promising fintech firm DH Corp. came with some warning signs Add to ...

With global growth prospects and a sizeable dividend, DH Corp. was one of Canada’s most promising financial technology companies. Then, over the span of six months in 2016, it lost more than half of its $4.2-billion market value. Last week, management said it is exploring sale options.

Such a swift and steep decline took investors by surprise. Yet, anyone scrambling to make sense of DH’s tumble shouldn’t be so shocked: Some warning signs were there.

Lessons from Vanguard’s Canadian launch: Don’t underestimate the banks

Five years into its Canadian expansion, Vanguard isn’t exactly where it hoped to be.

Famous for its low-cost exchange-traded funds that track major share indexes, the global giant had big ambitions when it launched here in 2011. Vanguard’s cheap fees were thought to stand out because Canada had some of the highest mutual fund costs in the world, and its size and brand name were considered a gravitational force that would attract investors.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is making its first investment foray into New Zealand, buying half of a real estate portfolio from another Canadian pension plan. Story

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is selling a minority stake in an Alberta pipeline for $527.5-million in cash and stock, a rare move for the acquisitive oil sands company that comes as crude prices climb above $50 (U.S.) a barrel. Story

Andrew Willis: Big bond sales at Canada’s big banks may signal a rise in rates Story

