TMX cutting staff to reduce costs Add to ...

TMX Group Ltd., Canada’s largest stock exchange operator, is cutting 10 per cent of its staff in its latest bid to reduce costs.

The job cuts are not the first since Lou Eccleston became chief executive officer of TMX in late 2014, but they are the most drastic. TMX intends to eliminate 115 positions over the next few months as it faces heightened competition across the exchanges industry.

The cuts will bring TMX’s total head count down to roughly 1,058. The owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange is aiming to shave costs by approximately $9-million this year, and a further $4-million in 2017. The firm will take a charge of up to $17-million in connection with the layoffs. Story

Element’s Hudson targets institutional investors in ‘entrepreneurial’ split

Steve Hudson is gearing up to attract major institutional investors after shareholders gave Element Financial Corp. the thumbs up on its plans to split.

The fleet management and equipment finance company said Tuesday that a resounding 99.5 per cent of shareholders approved its resolution to separate into two public listings: Element Fleet Management Corp. for fleet management services, and ECN Capital Corp., for specialty equipment finance. It’s a high approval level that surprised executives, even after months of careful and deliberate talks with major stakeholders. Story

Frank advice for money managers: Embrace low fees, or else

For many Canadian asset managers, this fall is feeling a little like end times. After scrambling to implement tough new fee-disclosure rules enforced in July, they’re now bracing for the provincial securities regulator’s final consultative paper on mutual-fund fee reform.

Almost four years after the review on mutual-fund fees started, and two independent studies later, the regulators swear they’re ready to get serious. Their research uncovered two unfortunate facts: Mutual funds that pay trailer fees tend to perform worse over time than all other funds, and they also attract more inflows of cash even when they perform badly. Story

DAILY DEALS

Postal Savings Bank of China Raises $7.4-Billion in IPO

Postal Savings Bank of China Co. raised $7.4 billion in the world’s biggest initial public offering in two years, but only with an extraordinary dose of support from Beijing’s pocketbook. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

