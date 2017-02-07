TMX pitches Saudi Aramco on benefits of a Toronto listing Add to ...

Canada’s dominant stock-exchange operator is vying for a role in what could be the world’s largest initial public offering.

TMX Group Ltd. is pitching the benefits of a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange to state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co., the biggest energy firm in the world. Exchange officials have travelled to Saudi Arabia on two occasions – first in October and again last month – to meet with “Saudi officials of significant influence,” the Toronto-based company said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is planning to sell a 5-per-cent stake in the oil behemoth, which is known as Saudi Aramco, as soon as next year. The company, which could be worth more than $2-trillion (U.S.), has said it is planning to list its shares on the Saudi stock market and is also said to be weighing the merits of listing on foreign markets including those in New York, London, Hong Kong and Toronto.

With Saudi Aramco’s listing up for grabs, exchanges from around the globe are lining up to win this business at a time when operators are looking beyond their borders to fuel growth and energize investors back home.

Former Quadrexx Asset Management executives guilty of fraud: OSC

Two Toronto-based former hedge fund executives committed fraud in a related-party business deal involving the sale of a company they owned, the Ontario Securities Commission concluded in a ruling released Tuesday.

An OSC hearing panel said Miklos Nagy and Tony Sanfelice, former executives of defunct hedge fund company Quadrexx Asset Management Inc., inflated financial forecasts for their hedge fund information company, Canadian Hedge Watch Inc., to improve its valuation when it was sold for $2.5-million in 2009 to an investment fund they oversaw.

Mr. Nagy and Mr. Sanfelice, who owned more than 80 per cent of Canadian Hedge Watch, personally earned more than $1.2-million and $800,000 respectively from the sale. The buyer was Diversified Assets Limited Partnership (DALP), which sold limited partnership units to the public and was managed by Quadrexx.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and Hitachi Ltd.’s auto alparts subsidiary plan to form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for electric vehicles, joining forces to better compete in the highly specialized “green” car segment. Story

Andrew Willis: Sunshine Silver Mining tries to hit paydirt in dreary mining IPO market Story

