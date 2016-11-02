TransCanada’s equity offering sells out Add to ...

TransCanada Corp.’s $3.2-billion equity offering sold out quickly on Thursday, adding to record proceeds the company raised in a well-received bought deal earlier this year.

Calgary-based TransCanada announced the latest offering after markets closed on Wednesday, one of a series of moves aimed at funding a multibillion-dollar acquisition and shoring up future dividend growth. Story

Private equity goes long in slowing deal environment

Private equity firms have been chasing a new asset: time.

As the amount of capital seeking investments globally climbs, some of the largest and most reputable funds in the U.S. are playing a longer game – rolling out funds geared toward holding investments for more years than they’d usually look to turn a business around. It’s one of the ways the industry is seeking to reshape itself at a time of heightened competition, and low interest rates. Story

DAILY DEALS

Valeant exploring sale of eye-surgery equipment business

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. is exploring a sale of its eye-surgery equipment business as part of a sweeping effort to unload assets and pare debt. Story

ON THE MOVE

Real estate fund Timbercreek hires Bay Street, Wall Street veterans

One of Canada’s fastest-growing real estate investors is adding some heft to its senior ranks, tapping well-known people on Bay Street and Wall Street to fill key roles.

In New York, Timbercreek Asset Mangement hired Brad Trotter as managing director for U.S. and European debt, and he will focus on growing the company’s real estate portfolios outside of Canada. Mr. Trotter last served as the president of GE Capital’s North American operations. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Marex Spectron to open Calgary brokerage office. Story

