Veteran energy banker joins Raymond James in Calgary Add to ...

Raymond James is extending its streak of senior investment banker hires, adding a new managing director in Calgary who will focus on energy exploration and development companies.

Sean Naylen is joining the independent dealer, effective today. He moves over from a software development firm, where he served as chief financial officer. Before that he was a managing director with Goldman Sachs in Calgary, and has also worked for Barclays Capital. and CIBC World Markets. Story

Canada Goose picks Credit Suisse, CIBC, Goldman for IPO: sources

Canada Goose Inc., the retailer of high-end winter parka coats that can sell for more than $1,000 apiece, has chosen bankers to lead its planned initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Credit Suisse Group AG, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will lead the Toronto-based retailer’s offering, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. The sale could happen as soon as 2017 and Canada Goose, which is backed by Bain Capital, plans to seek a valuation of about $2-billion, they said. Story

Don’t be confused. National Bank isn’t investing in Lending Club. Story

