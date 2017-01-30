Wealthsimple gets $20-million in new funding for U.S. expansion Add to ...

Online investing platform Wealthsimple Inc. is set to expand into the United States with $20-million in fresh funding from Power Financial Corp.

The Toronto-based firm will again target young and inexperienced investors seeking easy-to-use digital services as it rolls out portfolio management offerings south of the border, as well as providing advice.

Wealthsimple is pushing into the U.S. wealth management market against a tide of new entrants and financial stalwarts looking to cater to a new generation of savers and investors. Story

Kevin O’Leary’s image used without permission for ‘get rich’ schemes: OSC

Television personality and Conservative party leadership hopeful Kevin O’Leary has had his name used without authorization by people promoting trading in binary options, the Ontario Securities Commission revealed Monday.

The OSC issued an investor alert, saying Mr. O’Leary’s likeness has been used without his knowledge in “get rich” schemes involving several companies promoting software and platforms for options trading.

“OSC staff have communicated with representatives of Kevin O’Leary and confirmed that he has not approved the use of his image in any advertisements or news articles involving binary options, and that he is not promoting or otherwise associated with any binary options trading software or programs,” the regulator said. Story

Snap Inc., the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. Story

Agriculture is still a key sector in Western Canada’s capital markets, and that’s why investment bank AltaCorp Capital Inc. moved quickly to fill a gap in its coverage by hiring Keith Carpenter as its new agriculture equity analyst. Story

Jacqueline Nelson: B.C. pension fund to sell Canadian hotel portfolio for more than $1-billion Story

