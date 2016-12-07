Why CIBC’s CEO is right to delay the PrivateBancorp takeover vote Add to ...

The optics are ugly, and the critics will pounce, but what else was Victor Dodig supposed to do? Postponing the shareholder vote for his $4.9-billion acquisition of PrivateBancorp Inc. stings, but it’s the smartest thing for investors.

Save for scrapping such an event altogether, delaying the vote is the ultimate sign of weakness for any acquisition. Doing so sends an implicit, but strong, message to the market: Investors just aren’t having it and are likely to vote against the deal.

That Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and the PrivateBank, as it is known, decided Wednesday to delay their vote is especially bruising for Mr. Dodig, CIBC’s chief executive officer. This takeover is his baby. Story

