With growing pains out of the way, TD’s Scottrade deal is low risk Add to ...

Outside work, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. CEO Tim Hockey is known as a formidable long-distance cyclist.

The same qualities that allow the discount brokerage boss to set a blistering pace on 100-kilometre-plus rides – perseverance, commitment, focus – should give investors comfort as TD Ameritrade and its biggest shareholder, Toronto-Dominion Bank, roll out a $4-billion (U.S.) takeover bid of U.S. discount broker and retail banker Scottrade Financial Services Inc. Story

Performance Sports in talks with Fairfax, Sagard Capital

Investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is circling beleaguered sports equipment manufacturer Performance Sports Group Ltd. and has formally teamed up with the company’s largest shareholder.

Fairfax said Monday it has entered into a confidentiality agreement with Sagard Capital Partners LP, the U.S. investment firm backed by the Desmarais family’s Power Corp. According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Sagard, Fairfax and PSG have discussed a host of possible strategic alternatives related to the sporting-goods company’s future including restructuring, equity issuances or debt refinancing. Story

DAILY DEALS

TD, Ameritrade to acquire Scottrade

In a world where the cost to buy and sell stocks online has tumbled from $29 to less than $10 per trade, discount brokerages are pushing to get leaner and bigger.

That’s the drive behind TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s complex $4-billion (U.S.) deal to acquire Scottrade Financial Services Inc. with Toronto-Dominion Bank: Ameritrade will take the brokerage operations for $2.7-billion, while TD adds to its substantial U.S. retail operations with a $1.3-billion tuck-in deal for Scottrade Bank. Story

Time Warner, AT&T shares fall amid concerns over deal clearance

Wall Street signalled skepticism on Monday that AT&T Inc. would secure the government approvals needed to carry out its planned $85.4-billion acquisition (U.S.) of Time Warner Inc., with shares of both companies falling as analysts scrutinized the deal.

Time Warner shares were trading some 20 per cent below the implied value of AT&T’s $107.50-per-share cash and stock offer, indicating investor doubts that the companies would be able to complete the transaction.

The deal, announced on Saturday, would give AT&T control of cable TV channels HBO and CNN, film studio Warner Bros. and other coveted assets and reshape the media landscape. Story

China’s HNA Group to buy 25% in Hilton for $6.5-billion

Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group said on Monday it would buy about 25 per cent of hotel operator and manager Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc from biggest shareholder Blackstone Group LP for $6.5-billion. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Tourmaline CEO returns to familiar ground in asset deal. Story

