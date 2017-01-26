‘Work space matters’: Inside Scotiabank’s Digital Factory Add to ...

Somewhere between the office bowling alley and the yoga studio, Bank of Nova Scotia is trying to disrupt itself.

On Thursday, the bank marked the official launch of its flagship Digital Factory, ‎a 70,000-square-foot startup-esque hub on Toronto’s King Street East – modern, colourful and full of amenities like ping pong tables and a meeting room named after Andy Warhol.

The Factory, which opened its doors to the first staff in late November, has a growing roster of about 230 employees – many of them coders, designers and developers‎. It is one of five such hubs, and the lone one in Canada, with the others located in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia, the bank’s key international markets.

Canada’s largest banks are facing new competition from small but agile financial technology companies, and shifting expectations from customers who are increasingly mobile and comfortable banking online, but many of whom haven’t lost their desire for human contact when making bigger financial decisions. Story

DAILY DEALS

Performance Sports Group Ltd., the distressed company behind the iconic Bauer and Easton brands, is moving ahead with a $575-million (U.S.) sale to Sagard Holdings Inc. and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. since no other bidders have emerged after a three-month restructuring process. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jacqueline Nelson: B.C. pension fund to sell Canadian hotel portfolio for more than $1-billion Story

Full stories are reserved exclusively for Globe Unlimited subscribers. Click here to sign up

Report Typo/Error