Yamana’s gold IPO on track, but prices at deep discount Add to ...

After several attempts to sell or spin off its Brazilian assets, Yamana Gold Corp.’s finally found some luck.

Late last week, the Canadian gold producer filed a final prospectus for its initial public offering of Brio Gold Corp., a new, separate company that will hold the Brazilian properties.

The deal was a tricky sell when it first launched in October, because unlike a traditional IPO, Yamana decided to do this one by way of a rights offering. Under these ters, existing shareholders were given the right to purchase stock in the new company. Normally, spin outs involving offering the shares to a mix of new and existing shareholders.

Competition Bureau closes investigation into TMX Group

The Competition Bureau has closed its investigation into TMX Group, concluding that owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange likely did not violate the Competition Act in the operation of its market data business.

Last year, TMX rival Aequitas Innovations Inc. complained to the Bureau about what it maintained was "anti-competitive conduct" from TMX Group in relation to its market data product. At the time, Aequitas was attempting to build out its own competing data product. Aequitas alleged that agreements between TMX and investment dealers prevented the sharing of private data without the consent of TMX Group.

Symantec to acquire LifeLock for $2.3-billion

Symantec Corp said it would acquire U.S. identity theft protection services company LifeLock Inc for $2.3-billion, in a deal that it hopes will prop up sales at its Norton cybersecurity unit.

Symantec’s security software often comes bundled with personal computers. As a result, the company has suffered as consumers use mobile devices more than traditional computers. While Norton remains profitable, its sales have been falling.

"(Norton) had been declining with the declines in PC market share. This acquisition brings $660-million in revenue to the consumer business and returns it to longer sustainable growth," Symantec Chief Executive Greg Clark said in an interview.

RBC chief strategist Jamie Anderson to retire early next year.

