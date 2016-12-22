Think you know the news of 2016? Take our quiz

1 Which African country sent 300 firefighters to help battle the Fort McMurray blaze? a. South Africa b. Zimbabwe c. Kenya Answer: A) South Africa. The 300 South African firefighters left after only a week on the job because of a pay dispute

2 It was announced that Canadian scholar Stephen Toope would become vice-chancellor of which famous university? a. Cambridge b. Oxford c. Harvard Answer: A) Cambridge. Stephen Toope was the director of the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs. He was nominated as the 346th vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge.

3 An investigation by The Associated Press discovered there was little proof that a common health practice was effective. Name the practice. a. Aromatherapy b. Flossing c. Acupuncture Answer: B) Flossing. “There's little proof that flossing works,” the investigation found.

4 In the U.S. election, what percentage of white, college-educated female voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump? a. 35 per cent b. 38 per cent c. 45 per cent Answer: C) 45 per cent. Exit polls showed that white and wealthy voters tipped the scales for Trump.

5 Which team won the English Premier League championship? a. Leicester City b. Chelsea c. Tottenham Answer: A) Leicester City. The win was so unlikely (5000 to 1 odds) that it resulted in the largest bookie payout in British sporting history, with total winnings of 25 million pounds.

6 Who was chosen as The World’s Most Beautiful Woman of 2016 by People magazine? a. Kim Kardashian b. Scarlett Johansson c. Jennifer Aniston Answer: C) Jennifer Aniston. On learning about the honour, Anniston said, “There was this sort of very excited, teenage-y kind of moment.”

7 Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, died aged 88. In which year had he come to power? a. 1944 b. 1946 c. 1948 Answer: B) 1946. The leader was just 18 years old when he came to power.

8 Which famous British rocker received a knighthood in the Queen’s birthday honours list? a. Phil Collins b. Eric Clapton c. Rod Stewart Answer: C) Rod Stewart. He was knighted by Prince William at the event.

9 Nineteen-year-old Stephen Rogata was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal trespass by New York police for using a device made of suction cups in an attempt to climb which building? a. Empire State Building b. Trump Tower c. The Chrysler Building Answer: B) Trump Tower. He used suction cups and ropes to scale the 58-storey building.

10 British mountaineer and quadruple amputee Jamie Andrew climbed which famous European mountain? a. The Matterhorn b. Galdhopiggen c. Mont Blanc Answer: A) The Matterhorn. Andrew told BBC Scotland: “It was very hard, but all the preparation made the climb go like a dream.”

11 Which Canadian province agreed to provide access to abortion, ending a 34-year ban? a. Nova Scotia b. New Brunswick c. Prince Edward Island Answer: C) Prince Edward Island. Surgical abortions have not been performed there since 1982.

12 How many gold medals did Canada win at the Rio Olympics? a. Three b. Four c. Six Answer: B) Four gold medals. Team Canada took home 22 medals in total.

13 Which European politician said, on a visit to Canada in March: “I’m having a hard time finding a leader in this country willing to stand up for the issues I’ve been advocating in the world”? a. Heinz-Christian Strache of Austria’s Freedom Party b. Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s National Front Party c. Nigel Farage, then leader of UKIP in Britain Answer: B) Marine Le Pen. “A multicultural society is a society in conflict,” Le Pen said in Quebec City.

14 Which country topped the annual Prosperity Index released by the Legatum Institute, a European think-tank that rates a nation’s economy, governance, education, health care, personal freedom and other categories? a. New Zealand b. Canada c. Norway Answer: A) New Zealand. Canada ranked fifth.

15 In a Canadian first, Health Canada ruled that a genetically modified animal was safe to eat. What type of animal? a. Salmon b. Pig c. Oyster Answer: A) Salmon. The decision to approve genetically modified salmon was met with fierce opposition by environmental groups.

16 A Canadian became the first woman ever to receive an honorary degree from Yale University. Name her. a. Measha Brueggergosman b. Rosalie Abella c. Michaëlle Jean Answer: B) Rosalie Abella. She was also the first Jewish woman appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada.