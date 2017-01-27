Andrew MacDougall, a former director of communications to Stephen Harper, is a communications consultant based in London.

With a fierce political storm brewing to the south, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is looking to disperse some of the storm clouds over his own government’s ethical conduct with new rules for political fundraising.

It’s a solution to a problem of his own making. As reported by The Globe and Mail, Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals have had their hands repeatedly caught in the “cash-for-access” cookie jar, in contravention of their own guidelines on “open and accountable” government. The Liberals are now pledging to make that jar radioactively transparent.

The Liberals will do this by mandating that all ministerial fundraisers take place in publicly accessible spaces, after being advertised in advance, with a public report issued afterward detailing how many attended and how much was raised. The government will even invite the press to report on it all.

Few will want to donate or participate under these conditions. And that’s the point.

Here, the government is using an old trick to reclaim the moral high ground. Get caught doing something dodgy and pledge a sweeping over-correction to the problem, thereby forcing others to argue why your solution isn’t the right one.

Who, the Liberals will argue, could possibly be against transparency? They are certainly hoping the opposition will be; it’s the reason they’ve stipulated the new rules will also cover opposition leaders and federal leadership candidates. It’s also why the Liberals are soliciting input from the opposition. By socializing the solution, Liberals are hoping ordinary Canadians will also socialize the problem and ascribe it to all political parties.

It will certainly be a charged debate. We don’t yet know what, precisely, we’ll be arguing about, as formal proposals have yet to be tabled, but based on what we do know, there are likely to be legitimate privacy concerns. People should be able to donate money and meet representatives without their family and friends knowing, for example, or without a camera being jammed in their face.

The proposed rules also stop at the cabinet. A cynic would note that backbench MPs could still conduct old-school “cash-for-access” events and funnel any “asks” of the government to the members of cabinet at a more convenient, and less transparent, time. All of which proves there will never be a perfect mousetrap when it comes to political finance.

There are also other, more practical, concerns. How will all these meetings be logged and tracked? What kind of administration costs will there be? Does “publicly-accessible spaces” mean the public must have access to the meeting or just the building? What will constitute “advertising” a fundraiser? A Web notice somewhere in the bowels of www.canada.ca? Will the public reports only require a total number of attendees, or the individual names?

Imperfect though the proposals may be, the Liberals had to do something. Cash for access was an open sore for a government that pledged to do better. Returning to the House of Commons with both hands tied behind their back would have been an act of political malpractice. The happiest person in Canada is undoubtedly Liberal House Leader Bardish Chagger, who now has a leg on which to stand when fending off opposition attacks.

Whether the government can balance on that leg is an entirely separate question. Indeed, one suspects the solution won’t look anything like what the Liberals are now proposing. Could their stringently transparent proposals be an opening gambit for a compromise that includes the return of the per-vote subsidy? Such a move would garner NDP, Green and Bloc Québécois support.

Whatever its final form, Mr. Trudeau needs a solution in short order. His government needs to clear the decks of self-inflicted misery before President Donald Trump inflicts any of his own, whether over NAFTA, NATO or Buy America. If the new President decides to get nasty, the ill winds over cash-for-access will seem like a summer breeze.

