Kim Jong-un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea – and its absolute, third-generation dictator – struck two strangely different notes in his annual televised New Year’s speech this year.

Alongside the customary grandiosity and boastfulness, Mr. Kim was also uncharacteristically conciliatory. He even came close to being penitential.

“I spent the past year feeling anxious and remorseful for the lack of my ability,” he said. “I am hardening my resolve to seek more tasks for the sake of the people this year and make redoubled, devoted efforts to this end.”

What did he mean, after so many decades of poverty and oppression? On the face of it, he seemed to be offering some degree of economic development, and a dose of well-being, to his long-suffering people.

His speech was also full of the regime’s perennial threats of nuclear annihilation against the United States and its allies. Yet even there, some scholars detected a hint of moderation – at least by Kim dynasty standards.

John DeLury of Yonsei University in Seoul told The Globe and Mail this week that when Mr. Kim said North Korea had “entered the final stage of preparation for the test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile,” there was a nuance of caution. Mr. Kim would normally have unambiguously declared, “I will make the test launch” of the ICBM.

In Mr. DeLury’s opinion, that is a hint of willingness to negotiate: “He’s definitely putting it out there to get the Americans’ attention, but then he’s leaving room for a negotiation. I think the guy wants to talk.”

President-elect Donald Trump – sometimes an optimist – is certain that Mr. Kim’s missiles can never reach the U.S. That’s still true now. It might not be true for ever.

If there is any opportunity now, in which Mr. Kim is willing to step back from the nuclear-weapons brink, then the U.S., its allies and the United Nations Security Council should take a serious look at it.

