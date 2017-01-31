Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Alberta Conservative MP Jason Kenney arrives at an event announcing he will be seeking the leadership of Alberta's Progressive Conservative party in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, July 6, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Alberta Conservative MP Jason Kenney arrives at an event announcing he will be seeking the leadership of Alberta's Progressive Conservative party in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, July 6, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Globe editorial

Globe editorial: In Alberta, back to politics as once was usual Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

After some bewildering, chaotic months, Alberta politics is heading back into comprehensible shape. The party in power, the NDP, led by Premier Rachel Notley, has demonstrated moderate instincts. She and her followers accept the fact of climate change and the need to reduce emissions but they also understand that Alberta’s bitumen needs to be shipped out of Alberta and beyond in order for the province to prosper.

The Progressive Conservatives and the splinter group Wildrose Party, meanwhile, are recoalescing. Wildrose Leader Brian Jean has recognized that his party won’t be able to take power by itself, and that a new, more or less united conservative party may not end up with him as its leader.

The PCs have been middle-of-the-road for many years, often without much of a raison d’être. Jason Kenney, a former cabinet minister in the Harper government, has shaken things up by offering himself as the leader of a PC party that will unite with Wildrose.

Some PCs have bitterly resented Mr. Kenney’s strategy. They tried to exclude him from the leadership campaign altogether, as if the prospect of two or more parties coalescing into one were somehow immoral, or as if the PCs had doctrines that could never, ever be altered. While PC apparatchiks squabbled with each other, the delegates actually elected by the local riding associations tended to be young, and also to be Kenney supporters.

So Mr. Jean realized that Wildrose could not overcome the unite-the-right movement, or be sure of taking it over. He would still like to lead, and to become premier, but he is more likely to become a cabinet minister.

The question now is one of timing. Mr. Jean wants the new party to be in place before October, when the legislature resumes. Mr. Kenney wants the two conservative parties to dissolve and then leap into being as a fresh new brand. He may be right; he has a better record as a strategist.

The next general election will take place in early 2019. Mr. Jean says that a new party would need to merge within the next six months to be ready. Whatever they choose to call themselves – the Conservative Party of Alberta? – the emerging opposition needs to make clear what they stand for. That way, Albertans will have two credible alternatives to choose from.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeDebate

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular