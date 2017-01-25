In a free society, we don’t impose a lot of rules on parenting. Parents enjoy considerable leeway when it comes to raising their offspring, and they should.

But as a judge reminded Canadians this week, there are limits. Here’s one: No parent, regardless of his or her beliefs, may deny their children life-saving medical care.

Justice Kristine Eidsvik of the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench found a parent guilty of criminal negligence for failing to provide basic medical care. The lack of medical care resulted in the child’s death.

The verdict was the second of its kind in the province in a little over eight months.

It may seem odd to have to praise the courts for protecting child safety, but here we are. The case involving seven-year-old Ryan Lovett, who died of a treatable streptococcal infection in 2013, is its own unique tragedy.

But the broader principle is important, legally unambiguous and universally applicable. Doing the reasonable minimum to safeguard a child isn’t a terribly high bar, yet all too often we fail to clear it. In some cases, the minimum duty of care as a parent is simply a matter of a parent agreeing to take a child to a doctor, which makes deaths like Ryan Lovett’s all the more dispiriting.

His case didn’t involve weighing competing legal considerations. This wasn’t a teenager invoking a religious right to refuse treatment, or a parent of contested mental competence.

As her son’s condition deteriorated and he became increasingly incapacitated by illness, Tamara Lovett did not seek medically qualified help. The judge found that penicillin, prescribed by any doctor, could easily have saved his life. Instead, as he grew increasingly ill, Ms. Lovett self-prescribed herbal remedies such as dandelion tea.

As it happens, the audience when the verdict was delivered included an Alberta couple who are awaiting trial on similar charges.

In this case, the trial judge did what judges are meant to do: send a clear message as to what is and what isn’t legal. We hope it will resonate beyond her Calgary courtroom.

Alternative remedies don’t create, in the White House’s memorable phrasing, “alternative facts.” Donald Trump can’t have those. Neither can parents.

