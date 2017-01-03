Every year, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives makes hay out of the compensation paid to Canadian CEOs. It’s a valuable service. The Globe and Mail, too, has long questioned the various self-serving excuses that justify ever-rising CEO pay: that compensation is always connected to performance, that paying executives with stock options and share grants is an effective way of motivating them, or that share price is an accurate reflection of a CEO’s performance.

But the remedy for the excessive pay that sometimes results from these dubious claims should be found in the board room. They should not come from government, as the CCPA argues.

The CCPA points out that the top 100 CEOs in Canada earned the national average annual wage of $49,510 before lunch on Tuesday of this week. It makes a good headline.

But CEOs are the stars of the business world. Their counterparts elsewhere do the same. An NHL star made more than you this year before he even laced up for practice on Tuesday morning. A National Basketball Association star didn’t even have to get out of bed. A Hollywood star won’t have to get out of bed until June.

The issue is not that some people are paid more than others. The issue is that CEOs have too much influence over who sits on their companies’ boards. Compensation has consequently become an all-too-cosy arrangement, with the result that CEOs are being paid in generous stock options and share packages worth millions of dollars that make them wealthy even in a bad year.

It’s not a plot to expand income inequality; it’s just poor governance. People who run large corporations with thousands of employees deserve to make a lot of money. It’s important for a number of reasons that their pay align with their performance, obviously.

But imposing a tax penalty on any income that exceeds a given ratio to the average wage, as the CCPA is calling for, is too hidebound to work in a global economy, and too moralistic, to boot.

One valid CCPA suggestion is for Ottawa to tax stock-option proceeds as income and not as capital gains, which has a much lower rate. That seems like a fair measure under any circumstances.

But beyond that, it is on boards of directors to find the courage to rein in pay that doesn’t align with performance. It is their responsibility to do so, and, frankly, they have run out of excuses for failing to do so.

