The British Supreme Court ruling forcing the government to get Parliament’s permission before triggering Britain’s departure from the European Union is a victory for the rule of law. Unfortunately, it will do little to slow the United Kingdom’s high-speed hurtle toward the Brexit ramp.

There is simply no appetite in the Conservative government and the opposition Labour Party to risk the wrath of the small majority of Brits who voted in favour of Brexit last June – this in spite of the fact that Labour opposed Brexit, as did the future prime minister Theresa May and many other Tories. The non-binding referendum result – 52 per cent for Leave, 48 for Remain – has hardened into a political absolute that no politician dare contradict.

So it’s a certainty that the bill Ms. May will introduce shortly will be debated and then passed, and the Prime Minister will be able to keep her promise of triggering Article 50 of the EU Treaty by the end of March, starting the clock on the two-year exit process.

Still, the court’s ruling reaffirms the supremacy of Parliament in the Westminster system. A sitting government has considerable prerogative powers, but it can’t make moves that effectively override domestic legislation enacted by Parliament.

And asking Parliament to reconsider Brexit is exactly what the Leave side has been trying to avoid. It’s clear that many Leave voters felt afterward they had not been properly informed of the consequences of Brexit. It is not in the interests of Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and others, having made false claims about the benefits of leaving the EU, to encourage second thoughts.

Which is why the Remain side should seize the opportunity to reprise its arguments, and to impose conditions on the Brexit negotiations. But most MPs, having been given the final say over Britain’s future, aren’t in the mood to be branded as out-of-touch elites treading on the will of the people. Whatever convictions they may have once had about the value of staying in the EU have faded. Brexit, sadly, is still on.

Report Typo/Error